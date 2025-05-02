Short Interest in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Declines By 27.7%

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the March 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 796,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.99. Adicet Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 10,321.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 79,582 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

