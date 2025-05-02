Short Interest in Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT) Declines By 25.2%

Aeries Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aeries Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AERT opened at $0.70 on Friday. Aeries Technology has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a P/E ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Aeries Technology had a net margin of 23.81% and a negative return on equity of 2,170.47%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeries Technology

Aeries Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeries Technology stock. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Aeries Technology, Inc ( NASDAQ:AERT Free Report ) by 444.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,484,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211,945 shares during the period. Aeries Technology makes up about 0.9% of Diametric Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Diametric Capital LP owned about 3.34% of Aeries Technology worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Aeries Technology, Inc operates as a professional services and consulting partner in the North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers management consultancy services for private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, including software solutions, product management, IT infrastructure, information and cyber security, ERP and CRM platform management, business process management, and digital transformation services.

