Short Interest in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Rises By 27.6%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the March 31st total of 396,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.
ALLT opened at $5.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $231.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.25. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.
