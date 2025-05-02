Short Interest in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expands By 34.3%

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,720,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 51,170,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 57,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 451.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 797,738 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,967,000 after buying an additional 653,012 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $17,084,000 after buying an additional 787,671 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.16. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The airline reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Redburn Partners upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $13.00 and gave the company an “unchanged” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

