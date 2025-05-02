Sidoti Csr Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Unifi

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unifi in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the textile maker will earn ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.60). The consensus estimate for Unifi’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Unifi’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Unifi Price Performance

UFI opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $93.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Unifi has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.91.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.07. Unifi had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.28 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unifi

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Unifi by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Unifi by 778.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 5,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at $3,191,000. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 855,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unifi

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone acquired 16,097 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,600. This represents a 0.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

