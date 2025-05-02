Sidoti Csr Decreases Earnings Estimates for Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.19). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

JOUT opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $3,027,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,695,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 355,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,728,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 231,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.53%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

