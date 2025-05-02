Sidoti Csr Has Negative Outlook of DTI FY2025 Earnings

Drilling Tools International Co. (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Drilling Tools International in a research note issued on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Drilling Tools International’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Drilling Tools International’s FY2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.99 million. Drilling Tools International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Drilling Tools International Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

Shares of DTI opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of -0.66. Drilling Tools International has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Drilling Tools International by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 50,236 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drilling Tools International in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Drilling Tools International

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

