Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Balchem Earnings

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Balchem in a report released on Monday, April 28th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Balchem’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Balchem’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem has a 12-month low of $143.47 and a 12-month high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in Balchem by 405.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 48,762 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

