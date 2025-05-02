Sidoti Csr Issues Pessimistic Estimate for HVT Earnings

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HVT. Sidoti raised Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $320.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.79. Haverty Furniture Companies has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 18,174 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 213,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

