Sidoti Csr Predicts Reduced Earnings for Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report issued on Tuesday, April 29th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th.

HOFT opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.31%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

