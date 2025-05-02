Sidoti Csr Reduces Earnings Estimates for Global Industrial

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Global Industrial has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 559.7% in the 4th quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 494,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 419,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,001,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Industrial by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 126,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 63,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

