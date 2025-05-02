Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BSRR. StockNews.com raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.77 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $368.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.76.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $35,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,024. This trade represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $110,987.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at $386,540.35. The trade was a 22.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,393 shares of company stock worth $166,994. Company insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

