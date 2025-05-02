Silicom’s (SILC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.
Silicom Stock Performance
Silicom stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Silicom has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.98.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.
About Silicom
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.
