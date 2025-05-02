Silicom’s (SILC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Silicom Stock Performance

Silicom stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Silicom has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.44). Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Silicom

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 113,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Silicom by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 510,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 20,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

