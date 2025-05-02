Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Smurfit Westrock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

In related news, insider Alvaro Henao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $215,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,057.90. The trade was a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Bowles sold 24,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,333,828.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,136,877.48. This trade represents a 17.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SW stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71 and a beta of 1.00. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.33). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock Ltd will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

