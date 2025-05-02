Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $93.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

SAH opened at $61.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sonic Automotive by 515.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,429.7% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

