South Bow FY2025 EPS Forecast Lowered by US Capital Advisors

South Bow Corporation (TSE:SOB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for South Bow in a report released on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other South Bow news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$34.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Gary M. Salsman acquired 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.14 per share, with a total value of C$71,420.54. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,676 shares of company stock valued at $447,932.

