SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Family Office Research LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $871,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

