SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,287 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $56.30 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

