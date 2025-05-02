SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

