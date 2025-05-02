Spire (NYSE:SR) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 714491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.06.

The utilities provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Spire by 127.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 61,357 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth about $994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Spire by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,496,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

