Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 628,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 434,920 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,686,000. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. The trade was a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Sprinklr Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.74 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

