Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

NASDAQ AMTB opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.90. Amerant Bancorp has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $709.29 million, a PE ratio of -29.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Amerant Bancorp’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 121.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 479,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 154,466 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Amerant Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

