Stifel Nicolaus Has Lowered Expectations for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QTWO. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QTWO opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. Q2 has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $112.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Analysts anticipate that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,112,170.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 193,858 shares of company stock worth $14,853,965. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $202,645,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 1,043.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 954,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,408,000 after purchasing an additional 871,437 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,449,000 after purchasing an additional 698,464 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 732.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 655,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

