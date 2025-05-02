Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of RAY.A opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.12. Stingray Group has a twelve month low of C$6.76 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$469.23 million, a PE ratio of -30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,751.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.43, for a total transaction of C$166,854.60. 25.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.

