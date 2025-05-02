Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RAY.A. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stingray Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stingray Group
Stingray Group Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Stingray Group
In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer Lloyd Perry Feldman sold 10,000 shares of Stingray Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total transaction of C$84,751.00. Also, Senior Officer Mario Dubois sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.43, for a total transaction of C$166,854.60. 25.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc is a music, media, and technology company. The company is a provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps. It operates through the following segments namely the Broadcasting and commercial music segment and Radio segment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.