Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 32,035 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 269% compared to the average daily volume of 8,678 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ETHA opened at $13.96 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

