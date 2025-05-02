Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of TC Energy Put Options (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 16,157 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,446% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,045 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $428,759,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in TC Energy by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,184,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,079 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,637,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,627 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,405,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TRP opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.27.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TC Energy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Read Our Latest Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.