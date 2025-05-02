StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WDC. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Western Digital from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.65.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.95 on Friday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of ($1,465.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.95%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Digital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

