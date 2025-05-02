StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of WidePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.70. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in WidePoint by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 101,176 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploys identity management solutions that provides secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

