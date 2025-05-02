StockNews.com Downgrades Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Sell

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UCTT. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.15, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $56.47.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $518.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bill Bentinck purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

