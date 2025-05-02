Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Synchronoss Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNCR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $179,802.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,638.88. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 26,904 shares of company stock worth $279,946 in the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.