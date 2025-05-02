T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank upgraded the stock from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating. Scotiabank now has a $277.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $275.00. T-Mobile US traded as high as $247.55 and last traded at $246.95, with a volume of 4433845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.59.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.68.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $280.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.39.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.34%.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.