TC Energy Q3 EPS Forecast Lowered by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Veritas raised shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.55.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $428,759,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in TC Energy by 571.7% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 6,184,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,043,000 after buying an additional 5,264,079 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,637,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,371,000 after buying an additional 3,482,874 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,443,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,325,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

