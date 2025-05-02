TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. The trade was a 23.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SNX opened at $112.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

