TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 39,329.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 682,665 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $3,020,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded TELA Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

TELA stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 60.49% and a negative return on equity of 556.18%. The company had revenue of $17.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

