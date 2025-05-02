Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $10.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARHS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $19.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,667,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 38,674 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 69.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 42,601 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 24.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Arhaus by 3.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

