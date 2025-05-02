Tenable FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tenable in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Ruykhaver now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenable’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TENB. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Shares of TENB opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.47 and a beta of 0.88. Tenable has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $49.18.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 448,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Tenable by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

