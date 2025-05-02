Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $70.80 and last traded at $71.95, with a volume of 207922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.89.

The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.63 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNC

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $148,383.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 668.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 194.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.36. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.