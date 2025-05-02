TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 4,549.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,549.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 725,371 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $14,508,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $13,328,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %
TG Therapeutics stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.65 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.59. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
