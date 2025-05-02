The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 837,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Andersons alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Andersons

Insider Transactions at Andersons

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

In related news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,992. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,545,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3,547.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $7,354,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth $4,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 1.0 %

Andersons stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Analysts predict that Andersons will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.49%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.