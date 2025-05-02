The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $125.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RVTY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Revvity from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE RVTY opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Revvity has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $664.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.30 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revvity by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Revvity by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after acquiring an additional 41,497 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Revvity by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Revvity by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

