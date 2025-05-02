The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Price

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.30% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $52,423.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,142 shares in the company, valued at $609,754.38. The trade was a 9.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 338.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in ArcBest by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
