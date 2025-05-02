Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $182.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report published on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.18.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $185.74 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 30.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

