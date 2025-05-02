Timken (NYSE:TKR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $62.11 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 1108995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.27.

The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Timken by 108.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 424,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 220,294 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timken by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Timken by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 787,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

About Timken



The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Stories

