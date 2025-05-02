Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. KeyCorp lowered shares of MongoDB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.78.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

In related news, CFO Srdjan Tanjga sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $90,961.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,903.56. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Cedric Pech sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $292,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,985,666.84. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,345 shares of company stock worth $8,485,310 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UNICOM Systems Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 116.7% in the first quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MongoDB by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 16.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in MongoDB by 20.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Up 0.0 %

MDB stock opened at $172.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 1.49. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $140.78 and a 52 week high of $380.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.99.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.