Tradewinds LLC. Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $190.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day moving average of $207.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

