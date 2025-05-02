Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $421.07.

TT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TT opened at $393.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.25 and a 200-day moving average of $372.19. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $298.15 and a fifty-two week high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total value of $313,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,818,050.22. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.34, for a total value of $984,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,969 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,142.46. This trade represents a 2.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,082 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $3,916,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

