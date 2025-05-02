TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,211 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

TransAlta Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE TAC opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta Co. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.72.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $484.60 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

TransAlta Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.