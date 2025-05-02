TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Shares of TMDX opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22 and a beta of 2.14. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. CWM LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 454,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

