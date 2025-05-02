TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00.
TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMDX
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. CWM LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 454,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 83,083 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 262,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TransMedics Group
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- The Most Inspiring Small Businesses of 2025 [Survey]
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Microsoft Crushes Earnings, What’s Next for MSFT Stock?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- McDonald’s Insiders Sell Shares! Investors Should Do the Opposite
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.