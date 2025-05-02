TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives $109.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.38.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRU. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $372,751. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,540,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,566,000 after purchasing an additional 359,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,960,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,339 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after acquiring an additional 356,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 503,969 shares during the period.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $83.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

