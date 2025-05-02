TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,585,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,898,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,282,000 after buying an additional 289,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,626,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,674,000 after acquiring an additional 305,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $85.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $116.26.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 200.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $41,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $94,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,975.12. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

